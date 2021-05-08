Donita Anne McKinnon

June 17, 1953 - May 5, 2021
On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Donny McKinnon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital surrounded by family and close friends at age 67.
Donny was born June 17, 1953, in Lebanon to Wendell A. and Deloris A. (Curtis) Moore. She grew up in Sweet Home with her parents and five brothers. Donny married William "Bill" McKinnon on September 29, 1973, and they shared 47 blessed years together. Donny and Bill raised three wonderful children together: Jason, Amanda, and Jennifer. Donny had the biggest smile, the biggest heart, the biggest hug and she welcomed all strangers as friends. Donny received so much love from her parents that she passed this onto everyone she met. Donny believed no one should be alone during the holidays, she always had a place for them at her table. Donny passed on many traditions to her kids and grandkids such as cooking, sewing and gardening. Donny was famous for her flowers and all the canning she would do. Family never left her house hungry.
Donny and Bill were more than husband and wife and were seldom seen apart. They were best friends and stood out as a great couple because of the love they shared for one another. They enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and fishing. Their most memorable trips were an Alaskan Cruise, traveling by train from New York to Oregon and a road trip to Mount Rushmore. Her eight grandchildren were the most important people in her life. Many summers they would take all the kids camping at Sundance Meadows, "The Ranch". The kids were always welcome at Grandpa and Grandma's house, no matter the day or time. Donny enjoyed baking so there were always fresh chocolate chip cookies on hand. She always attended sporting events, church programs and school functions, and strived to never miss anything with her grandkids.
Donny is survived by her husband, Bill McKinnon; her children: Jason (Lori), Amanda Peaslee (Mike) and Jennifer Kennedy (Joe); her eight grandkids: Josh, Matthew and Cooper McKinnon; Chelsea and Andrew Peaslee; and Annie, Jacob and Katelyn Kennedy. Her five brothers: Mike, Bob, Tim, Joe and Pat and one sister, Roxy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Gray, and many other loving extended family members.
Donny was preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Deloris Moore, her in-laws, Clyde and Lavern McKinnon, her sisters-in-law: Robin Moore and Carol Ann Garrison and her niece, Lori Stites.
Donny drew strength from her faith in God. Her radiant smile was an outward expression of Christ's love and joy which sustained her until the end. Donny's faith is a legacy that will be carried on by her children, grandchildren and all those she encountered.
"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28,29
"Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalms 23:6
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday May 8th at her son Jason's home; 324 50th Ave., Sweet Home. Please bring a chair. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
