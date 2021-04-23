Donna Grimes

February 10, 1926 - April 18, 2021
Donna's passions in life were serving others, growing beautiful plants, and seeing the sights in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. She grew up in a musical family and loved listening to the old tunes. Just a few weeks ago, she and another resident of her care home danced together in the kitchen when visiting musicians played a lively song.
Donna's early years were spent on a homestead in Baca County, Colorado, with her parents, Earl and Amy (Smith) Saxton and five of her seven siblings. When the dust bowl days made life on the farm unsustainable in 1937, the family moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where they had relatives. Donna graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944. She married Bill Austin of Brownsville in 1946. They had two children, daughter Jerri and son Will. Bill and Donna divorced, and some years later she married Bob Grimes of Lebanon.
Donna worked in her father's State Farm Insurance office in Lebanon sporadically from the time she was a teenager until his sudden death in 1968. She applied to take over his office, but the company had a policy barring women from becoming agents. She worked for other agents in Albany and Corvallis as a secretary until her retirement in 1991.
Donna remained in Corvallis after her retirement until she could no longer maintain her yard full of beautiful plants and flowers. She moved into a retirement complex in Salem. As her dementia progressed, she moved into a lovely, in-care home where she could still get her hands in the dirt and tend to plants.
Donna was a member of the Insurance Women's Association, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary. She volunteered as a ticket seller at the Knight's baseball games in Corvallis, a reading tutor at Lincoln Elementary School, a receptionist at the Corvallis Senior Center, a hospital front desk and flower delivery worker, and she directed the Hospital Auxiliary's fashion show fundraiser for four years.
Surviving family members are her children, Jerri Austin Marler of Corvallis and Will Austin (Judy) of Salem; her brother Jim Saxton (Evelyn) of Salem; her sister Earletta Hayden of Salem; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A special thank you to Premier Care Homes and the staff of Baxter House in Salem who lovingly took care of her in her last years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Corvallis Parks and Recreation, designating use by the Corvallis Community Center, to continue Donna's tradition of giving back to the community.
Due to the pandemic, no public service will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
