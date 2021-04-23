Donna Grimes

February 10, 1926 - April 18, 2021

Donna's passions in life were serving others, growing beautiful plants, and seeing the sights in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. She grew up in a musical family and loved listening to the old tunes. Just a few weeks ago, she and another resident of her care home danced together in the kitchen when visiting musicians played a lively song.

Donna's early years were spent on a homestead in Baca County, Colorado, with her parents, Earl and Amy (Smith) Saxton and five of her seven siblings. When the dust bowl days made life on the farm unsustainable in 1937, the family moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where they had relatives. Donna graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944. She married Bill Austin of Brownsville in 1946. They had two children, daughter Jerri and son Will. Bill and Donna divorced, and some years later she married Bob Grimes of Lebanon.

Donna worked in her father's State Farm Insurance office in Lebanon sporadically from the time she was a teenager until his sudden death in 1968. She applied to take over his office, but the company had a policy barring women from becoming agents. She worked for other agents in Albany and Corvallis as a secretary until her retirement in 1991.