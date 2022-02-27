Donna Jessie Sapp

August 12, 1935 - February 20, 2022
Donna was raised on the shores of the Columbia River Gorge by her parents Charles Custer Wilson and Rebekah Lucy Kirk Wilson, along with her older brother Charles. After graduating from Rufus High School, she began attending Oregon State College. There she met her husband, Loren "Weed" Sapp, who preceded her in death in 2013. They raised their family in Dallas, Oregon, as owners of Starlite Lanes bowling alley. They relocated to Corvallis, Oregon in 1978, to be closer to Sapp Brother's Logging in Alsea, Oregon. They remained in Corvallis until Loren's death. She lived her last years in Albany.
Donna is survived by her four children, Rebekah Johnson, Beaverton, Beth Lambert, Albany, Bonnie Anderson (Rex), Albany, Bob Sapp (Kathie), Harrisburg; grandchildren, Garrett Johnson, Briana Johnson, Matthew Robertson, Dominic Robertson, Samantha Cope, Eric Lambert, Brady Lambert, Chad Anderson, Kori Anderson, Rebekah Sapp, Josh Sapp, Emily Sapp; great-grandchildren, Hazel, Naomi, Jack, Jason, Piper, Ava, Freyja, and Olive.
A graveside service will be held at Lobster Valley Cemetery at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.