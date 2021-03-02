Donna Lou Rice, 90, 0f Lebanon passed away Wednesday morning. Donna was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on July 31, 1930. When she was 11, her family moved to Oregon, and when she was 15 to the Sweet Home/Lebanon area where she lived the rest of her life. She graduated from Lebanon High in 1948 and later that year she married Frederick Marion Rice. Her daughter Dianne was born in 1950 and her son Mike in 1951. Later, she worked at McPherson's with her best friend Joyce Dahlenburg Rice. After that she worked at the Hub in Lebanon until she retired. She loved spending weekends and summers camping and fishing with her family. She also loved crosswords, playing cards, Yahtzee, and loved crocheting. Donna always had time for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.