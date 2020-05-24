× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 1, 1952 – March 29, 2020

On March 29, 2020 Donna Rae (Wineland) Bowen went home to her Heavenly Father after a 2.5 year battle with cancer.

Born on September 1, 1952 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Raymond J and Elma M (Johnson) Wineland. Donna grew up with siblings John Raymond and Linda on 100 acres near Mariaville, New York. She graduated from Schalmont High School in Rotterdam, New York in 1970. Her adventurous spirit led her to hitchhike cross country with a friend to California.

Donna's interest and talent in music led her to a career playing bass and singing in several country/rock bands in California and overseas.

After a 20 year stint as a musician, her love of animals led her to take a position as a vet tech at an animal hospital.

She finished off her working career with the United States Postal Service working in Placerville California, Corvallis Oregon and Truth or Consequences New Mexico before retiring in 2014.

Donna Rae is survived by siblings willow blue silver (John Wineland) and Linda Perry; aunt Kathleen Onderdonk and aunt Nellie Gardner; nephew Jason Perry (wife Leslie), grand-nephews Ryder and Cooper, and nephew Matthew Perry.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bowen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.