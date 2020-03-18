DonnaLee Juanita Zolotoff

January 31, 1933 – March 13, 2020

Donna was born January 31, 1933 in Salem, to Claude and Leona (Koehler) Hupp. She passed away in Albany on March 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Growing up in Gervais, Oregon, she graduated from Gervais High School in 1950. In August of 1952, Donna married the love of her life, John Zolotoff. They were rarely apart and spent 67 wonderful years together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She worked as a nursing assistant at hospitals in Longview, Washington and Albany, but always thought that time spent in the Silverton Hills working for her brother Delbert at Drakes Crossing Nursery was her favorite. While raising Terry, Connie, Denise and Tim, she was a tough-as-nails row boss in the family berry fields giving quarter to no one, especially her four children!

Donna loved her family first and foremost and was a favorite aunt with her many nieces and nephews. She planted a beautiful vegetable garden each year and her canned green beans were the best in the world! She always shared the bounty with her family, friends and fellow parishioners at Faith Lutheran Church where she was a member for many years. She was an excellent seamstress creating her own and daughter Denise’s wedding dress and almost all of Connie’s clothes through high school.