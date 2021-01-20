Donny Buzzard

January 12, 1952 – January 10, 2021

Donny Lee Buzzard of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away on January 10, 2021, just two days shy of his 69th birthday. His family had hoped he could make it to the 12th because his birthday was his favorite day of the year. He would often claim to be having a birthday at random points throughout the year in the hopes of getting a cake (this ploy had about a 25% success rate).

Donny was born January 12, 1952, in Jay, Oklahoma to William and Marie (TooLate) Buzzard. He joined his siblings Mary, Grover, Junie, Ray, and Eddie. His younger siblings Archie, Stella, Becky, and Bobby soon followed. He was blessed with a large family and stayed close even after moving 2000 miles away. Donny was a proud tribal member of the Cherokee Nation that was always looking for an opportunity to speak his native language.

He graduated from Jay High School in 1970 and married his beautiful bride, Melba. Donny served in the United States Army for five years, during which he was stationed around the world. He brought his young family to Germany to join him for his last tour. Upon returning to the states, Donny set out on his own Oregon Trail to "prepare a nest" for his wife and three daughters. He quickly found a job at Bauman Sawmill outside Lebanon, Oregon, and relocated his family out to their new home.