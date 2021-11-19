May 16, 1945 – November 16, 2021

Doreen Thea Van Stane was born in Santa Barbara, California. Her parents were Earl and Elsie Wilkinson. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 16, 2021.

She married Randy Van Stane, the love of her life, in 1988. They were co-owners together of Red Building and Construction and LR Windows and Construction with Lonny Fields.

Doreen is survived by her sisters, Norma (Jim) Soule, and Connie Weber, children Heather (Ben) Smalley, Richard Van Stane, Anji (Ben) Silverman, and Patty Jo (Randy) Schulte, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Randy, a brother, and her parents.

A memorial service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church. Private burial will be at Powell Cemetery.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.