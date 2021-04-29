Doris Ann Moe

August 3, 1955 - April 16, 2021

Doris A. Moe (Pace), 65, of Prineville, Oregon, passed away in her home April 16, 2021. She was born August 3, 1955, to Bernard and Christine Chase.

Doris is survived by her three children Rick, Tammy and Sandra. Sisters, Connie, Donna and Roberta. Brothers, Gene, Larry and Jerry. Grandchildren, Kyle, Austin and Todd, many many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother and sisters, Myrna and Teresa.