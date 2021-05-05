Doris Belle Coleman

December 18, 1927 - March 27, 2021

For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God - not by works, so that no one can boast. Ephesians 2:8-9

Doris passed away March 27, 2021 at 93. She enjoyed a beautiful sunny day with birds at her feeder, great-grandchildren reading to her and playing outside her window. Her family remembers her love of music and family, her quiet presence, warm smile and dimples. Doris was born in LaCenter, Washington to William Henry Bottemiller and Abigail Belle (Callaway) Bottemiller.

Doris grew up on a wheat farm in Condon, Oregon where she earned her high school diploma. Her future husband Henry Barnabas Coleman worked with her brothers at a neighboring farm. The family moved to Albany, Oregon. After WWII, she completed a bachelor degree from Oregon State College and married Sept. 6, 1947 living in Corvallis until moving to Dallas, OR in 1953. In March 2012, they moved back to Corvallis to be near children.