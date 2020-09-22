Dorothy Fenner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 9, 1917 – September 13, 2020

Dorothy Harstad Fenner, 103, passed away on September 13, 2020 in Saratoga, California, surrounded by family.

She was born on September 9, 1917, in Tacoma, Washington to Josephine Pyfer Harstad and Oscar Theander Harstad. Oscar was the son of Bjug Harstad, founder and first president of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. He was a dentist and sportsman (he pitched one season for the Cleveland Indians!). The Harstad family lived in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and Josephine was a home-maker and community volunteer. Dorothy grew up as the oldest of three children, with brother Bill and sister Helen.

Dorothy graduated from Oregon State College in Home Economics in 1939 and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She married John Fenner on October 12, 1940, and in 1941 finished a graduate fellowship while John was on duty at Fort Lewis.

During the Second World War, while John was in the 3rd Army Division in North Africa and Europe, Dorothy served in the Women's Army Corps in signal security on the West Coast of the U.S. She was discharged on their fifth wedding anniversary.