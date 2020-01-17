October 8, 1923 – January 8, 2020

Dorothy Helen Cowgill Carlson died on January 8, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on October 8, 1923 in Eugene, Oregon, living her entire life in Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Marvin Carlson, her younger sister Marie Louise Cowgill, and her parents Jack and Josephine Cowgill.

Dorothy and Marvin are survived by their children, Lon and June Carlson; Lon’s wife Nina; children Brett and Molly; Brett’s wife Jennifer; granddaughters Amy and Anna; June’s husband Andy Gordon; step-grandsons Angel True and wife Monica Day, and Luke Gordon and wife Kate and children Asher and Alia.

Dorothy’s father was a baker and moved the family to various communities in Oregon. One most notable was Tidewater where they lived through the depression. Marie and Dorothy spent years roaming the woods, developing a lifelong fascination of and passion for nature…and learning how to live sustainably on limited resources.

Dorothy was an enthusiastic participant in Camp Fire, both as a group leader for June’s group and then training other leaders. She pursued hobbies of sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, hiking, and picnicking. She taught Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church in Albany.