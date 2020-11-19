Dorothy Newman

November 8, 1931 – October 21, 2020

Dorothy "Dottie" May (Conley) Newman passed away at her home at 7:05am as the sunlight first came through her window, with family members in attendance. She is survived by her husband James Clair Newman, children J. Ben (Kathy) Newman, Lynda (Don) LePoidevin, Scott (Cindy) Newman, Mary (Alan) Mead and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dottie was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Her mother passed away when she was 5 years old and Dottie lived with her father in logging camps and with various relatives and friends over the next several years.

At age 10, Doris and Lou Yost became her guardians and provided a more permanent home. She spent her early life tending chickens and a vegetable garden. She shot crows and squirrels that were eating the vegetables with her .22 for a penny apiece and was proud of her marksmanship.

After High School, she became an X-Ray tech and worked in Pendleton and Eugene, where she enjoyed assisting a doctor who was an early pioneer in joint replacement. While in Eugene, she met the love of her life, Jim Newman, a young Army Medic working in the recruiting office, and they were married on August 5th 1951.