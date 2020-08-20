Douglas Field

In 2008, he married Norma Jean Nofziger in Sweet Home, Oregon. They lived in her home during this time where she loved and cared for him especially in his last days.

He wanted to be remembered as a Pastor who loved the Lord and loved the people in his congregations to which God had led him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and faithful servant. He loved the Lord with all his heart and we know that he is in heaven, sitting at the feet of Jesus and rejoicing with the saints.

He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Field, his son Wayne Field of Salem, Oregon; his daughters, Kathryn Brown (Wayne) of Clarkston, Washington and Jeanie Steiner of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. His daughter-in-law Donna Merriman (Mark) of Silverton, Oregon and son-in-law Bob Howard of Central Point, Oregon. 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters: Marlene Murphy and Monique Sineath: brothers, Michael Addington and Daniel Field and his step children: Connie Ames (Carl), Timothy Nofziger (Debbie) and Linda Dahl, four step grandchildren and one step great grandchild along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ray & Flossie Addington, Judson Field, wife: Doris C. Field; son; Gary T. Field, daughter, Judy K. Howard and grandsons: Mory Field and Shane Smith along with brother Scott Addington, and other family members.

He was laid to rest in the Lacomb cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020. There will be a Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Lebanon, Oregon on October 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. The family would like any memorial donations to go to Lebanon First Baptist, Waterloo Chapel or The Gideon's. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

