Douglas Franklin Willis

June 29, 1957 — January 11, 2020

He was raised in Albany and graduated from South Albany High School in 1975. He served his country as a Communications Specialist in the Navy. After the service, Doug returned to Albany and worked with his father, painting and wallpapering. Doug was one of those guys that could fix anything and had a real talent for woodworking. Doug had a kind and generous heart. If you needed something and he had it and could spare it, he would gladly give it or loan it to you.