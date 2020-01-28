Douglas Franklin Willis

June 29, 1957 — January 11, 2020
Doug Willis, 62, died on Saturday, January 11, after a long battle with cancer. Doug was born in Portland to Robert and Rosemarie (Pechanec) Willis.
He was raised in Albany and graduated from South Albany High School in 1975. He served his country as a Communications Specialist in the Navy. After the service, Doug returned to Albany and worked with his father, painting and wallpapering. Doug was one of those guys that could fix anything and had a real talent for woodworking. Doug had a kind and generous heart. If you needed something and he had it and could spare it, he would gladly give it or loan it to you.
He spent the last 20 years enjoying life with his longtime partner Cindy Brenner and beloved dog "Buck-eye Willis." They enjoyed camping, fishing, crabbing and volunteering together.
Doug is survived by his mother, Rose Peters; sisters Debi Baker, Teresa Zuercher and Tina Brunker; six stepbrothers and sisters, Dondra, Debra, Lynn, Ron, Jeanette, and Jeanna, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Helen Willis; father Robert Willis; stepfather James Peters, and longtime partner Cindy Brenner.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. February 1, at the VFW, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Fisher House, 1601 E. 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98661.