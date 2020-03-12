December 20, 1925 – March 8, 2020

Douglas Holmes Blair, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.

Doug was born on December 20, 1925 in Roseburg, Oregon to William and Ruth Marie (Miller) Blair. He was raised in Dillard, Oregon and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1943.

He entered the Navy in May of 1944, serving until June of 1946 on the LST 803 in the South Pacific as a fire control man. After discharge he went to Oregon State College, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1950.

Doug was married to Eleanor for over 70 years with residences in Monmouth (for 39 years), Sisters (for 26 years) and Albany for the last five. He worked for Holt Equipment in Independence and Oregon Metallurgical Corporation in Albany where he retired in 1984 as Vice President of Sales.

Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife Eleanor of Albany, son Bill (Becky) Blair of Albany, daughter Chris (Ron) Diller of Silverton, and daughter Linda (Jon) Hovet of Monmouth. He will be missed by his grandchildren Lindsay Prince, Heidi Russell, Damion Blair, Vera Lynn, Isaac Hovet and Kelsey Ferry. He was preceded in death by his grandson Colby Diller in 2001. He also had 22 great-grandchildren.