December 20, 1925 – March 8, 2020
Douglas Holmes Blair, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer.
Doug was born on December 20, 1925 in Roseburg, Oregon to William and Ruth Marie (Miller) Blair. He was raised in Dillard, Oregon and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1943.
He entered the Navy in May of 1944, serving until June of 1946 on the LST 803 in the South Pacific as a fire control man. After discharge he went to Oregon State College, graduating with a degree in engineering in 1950.
Doug was married to Eleanor for over 70 years with residences in Monmouth (for 39 years), Sisters (for 26 years) and Albany for the last five. He worked for Holt Equipment in Independence and Oregon Metallurgical Corporation in Albany where he retired in 1984 as Vice President of Sales.
Doug will be lovingly remembered by his wife Eleanor of Albany, son Bill (Becky) Blair of Albany, daughter Chris (Ron) Diller of Silverton, and daughter Linda (Jon) Hovet of Monmouth. He will be missed by his grandchildren Lindsay Prince, Heidi Russell, Damion Blair, Vera Lynn, Isaac Hovet and Kelsey Ferry. He was preceded in death by his grandson Colby Diller in 2001. He also had 22 great-grandchildren.
Doug loved RVing in his fifth-wheel where he and Eleanor traveled all over the United States during their retirement. They were typical snowbirds traveling to Mesa, Arizona in the winter months. When home, Doug loved woodworking, where he made most of their furniture and also many items in their children's homes. He also did lost-wax casting silver jewelry, selling it at local craft fairs. He loved hiking in the Sisters wilderness, cross country skiing and loved using his snow blower.
In the past few years he did over 20 intarsia projects of animals and birds that are displayed in his home. He only left one unfinished project.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Albany at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Team Rubicon at TeamRubiconUSA.org in memory of Doug Blair. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.