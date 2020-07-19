× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1940 – 2020

Douglas John Hirte was born February 6, 1940 in Vernonia, Oregon to William and Viola Hirte. The family moved to Gates, Oregon where he grew up, hunted, fished, went to school, played sports. He passed away peacefully in Albany, Oregon after a 3 year battle with Agent Orange related cancer.

He graduated from Mill City High School in 1958 and lettered in Football, Basketball, Baseball, Track and field. He attended Oregon State University on an ROTC scholarship, played “Rook” football his freshman year and graduated with a Forestry Degree and was awarded an Active Duty commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Corps of Combat Engineers

Doug married Lauralee O’Brien in July of 1960 and again in July of 2020, who survives him and had four children; Lisa, Matthew, Andrea and John who all survive him.

His children produced five grandkids; John Michael, Anne Elizabeth, Matthew, Kristi and Joey whom Dad all knew and loved. In 1996 he Married Sherri Crosier who proceeded him in death in March of 2019. After returning to Oregon in 2019 Doug re-married Lauralee in July of 2019.

Doug loved hunting and fishing. If he could have spent all his time in the wilderness hunting and fishing, he would have. He was a pioneer that missed his time.