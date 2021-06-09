April 4, 1942 - May 25, 2021

Douglas Lee Toews was born in Shafter, California, on April 4, 1942, and raised on the family farm. He attended Shafter High School where he played football and was involved in many school activities and graduated in 1960.

Doug attended the Seattle World's Fair in 1960 and signed up to volunteer in the Peace Corps. After completing training, he served in Brazil for 2 years as a resource director in the interior, helping build irrigation canals and successful farming practices. Doug attended Bakersfield College and San Diego State majoring in agriculture. While in San Diego, he worked in primate research at the San Diego Zoo and was in the Naval Reserves.

On October 4, 1969, Doug married the love of his life, Pam, in Carson City, Nevada. During their early years of marriage, Doug managed Lakeside Irrigation District in Hanford, California, and later moved to Lovelock, Nevada, to manage a 13,000 acre alfalfa, wheat and barley operation. Years later, they moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, where he managed a grain brokerage.