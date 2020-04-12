Douglas Lines

In 1961, he married Freddie Allsup. They were married for 36 years and raised three children Sheryl, Dan, and Jay. He was later married to Margaret (Meg) Andrews and Jane Peterson.

In 1972, Doug had a great opportunity to move his young family to Monroe, Oregon. He was able to offer his family a similar life to what he knew growing up: working hard, caring for livestock, making a few good friends, and putting down roots. He lived in Monroe for 42 years. He continued working with heavy equipment in both construction and logging. He also spent time working with his brother, Steve. They hauled cedar roof shakes from the Quinault area south and generally beer north. He was gone for much of the week and upon his return much care was given to his truck. It was quite possibly the cleanest and most well-lit truck to ever drive down Territorial Road. Dan and Jay became quite adept at truck washing as well.