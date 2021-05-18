April 6, 1943 - May 2, 2021
Douglas Wayne Gay(nes) passed away May 2, 2021. He was previously from Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. He was residing in Redmond, Washington. He was born in Portland, on April 6, 1943 to Bernie & Violet (Jarstad) Gay. Doug married his Georgia Peach, Janice Massey, on September 4, 1976 in Corvallis. He is survived by his wife, sons, Justin, Jared and daughter, Maresha; grandchildren, Aurora and Sawyer; sister, Karen Richardson of Lebanon; and stepsister, Patricia Bailey of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Krutsinger and father, Bernie Gay; his brothers, Theodore Gay and Clayton Krutsinger. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1954. His Memorial Service will be on May 22nd via zoom.
