Dr. Armin Boone Olsen

Bud was born December 10, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, to his parents, Norman and Rachel (Warnock) Olsen. As a child, he moved homes 13 times due to his father's employment as a railroad engineer. He attended Westview High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and then graduated from Southside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1956. He enjoyed sports in high school, participating in both football and track.

Bud went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in June 1959 from Indiana University in Bloomington. During that time, in 1957, he participated and won the Little 500 bicycle race with his fraternity, Sigma Nu's bicycle team.

Following his undergraduate studies, Bud was accepted to Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. In the summer of 1960, Bud met the love of his life Patricia Alice Malone. They married on November 4, 1961 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bud completed his medical degree in the summer of 1963. He then joined the Air Force and for the next 10 years was stationed at Air Force bases and hospitals in San Antonio, Texas; Klamath Falls, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska. During this time, he completed his Internship, Residency, became qualified as an Air Force Flight Surgeon, and together with his wife welcomed three children into the world.