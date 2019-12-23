August 3, 1931 - December 17, 2019
Dr. Francis “Fritz” Earl Kaiser passed away peacefully at his home at age 88.
He was born in Tulsa, OK to Frank Kaiser and Opal Powles. Fritz attended High School in San Luis Obispo, CA continuing his education at Kansas State University where he earned his degree with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Fritz served active duty in Japan from 1955-1957. Following his service in Japan, he remained in the Air Force Reserves until 1972. He married Fausta Lois Reavis in 1952 and later moved to Oregon. Fritz opened Albany Animal Hospital and practiced large and small animal care for over 35 years.
He was a dedicated civic leader and entrepreneur in the Albany area. Fritz was actively involved in the Albany Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Albany Timber Carnival, Boy’s Club, Elks Club, and various other organizations.
Fritz will be remembered for his great sense of humor and practical jokes!
He is survived by spouse, Jean Kaiser; children, Sara Wilson (husband Doug), Sherrie Goff, Scott Kaiser (wife Kathy); stepchildren, Lee Haverland and Greg Callison (wife Kim); as well as grandchildren, Matthew Wilson, Peter Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Callan (Goff) Martin, Mallory (Goff) Harold, Lindsay (Goff) Rice, Jaime Goff, Adam Wink, Davis Kaiser, Hayden Kaiser, Max Haverland, Tyler Haverland, Parker Callison, Clay Callison; and great granddaughter Lily Wink.
He was preceded in death by wife Lois; his parents; seven siblings; and most recently son-in-law Randy Goff.
Francis Kaiser will be laid to rest at Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A celebration of life will be held at The Barn at Hickory Station on February 1st, 2020 at 1:00p.m.
Donations in Fritz’s honor can be made to your local Humane Society.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM
640 Hickory St. NW
Albany, OR 97321