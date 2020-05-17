Dr. Gerald H. Simonson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 1927 – May 5, 2020

Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Simonson, 92 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 from natural causes. He was born November 19, 1927 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Maghilde and Herman Simonson. Gerald grew up on the family farm, the youngest of four. He was raised with the help of his Uncle Fred Hedberg who moved onto the farm to help his widowed sister, since Jerry’s father died of pneumonia early on. Jerry attended a one-room schoolhouse, rode a horse from the farm to get there; he went on to graduate from New Richland High School in 1945.

After high school, Gerald served in the U.S. Navy towards the end of WWII as an electronic technicians mate and was stationed out of the Philippines, Guam, and Hawaii.

At the University of Minnesota he continued his post-service life where he met and later married Phyllis (Billie) Simonson, on August 16, 1952. She had a career as a registered nurse and Jerry earned his doctorate in Soils Science at age 26 (Iowa State University, Ames). They welcomed sons Tom, and three years later Scott.