November 12, 1936 – March 14, 2020
Dr. Kenneth Clair Anderson, 83, of Albany, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home.
Clair was born in Fremont, Iowa to Carl and Mary Louise (Nash) Anderson. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1955. In 1958 he graduated from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. Then in 1962 he graduated from the University of Iowa, School of Medicine and entered the U.S. Army.
Clair was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving from 1962 – 1965. He completed his medical internship at Madigan Army Hospital in Fort Lewis, Washington in 1963.
Clair completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Missouri, School of Medicine from 1965 – 1968, serving as Chief Resident from 1967 – 1968.
Dr. Anderson practiced orthopedic surgery for one year in Kansas City, Kansas from 1969 – 1970. He moved to Oregon in May 1970 and opened a practice in partnership with Dr. Monty Ellison. He was later joined in practice by Dr. David Fitchett and Dr. Rick Stanley. He founded Health in Industry (HII) in 1985, which was a rehabilitation and work hardening program.
In total, Dr. Anderson practiced medicine for 44 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, and golfing. He also enjoyed reading and watching sports.
Dr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Anderson and sister, Joy Crew.
He is survived by his brother, Rex Anderson of Rose Hill, Iowa; daughter, Allison Wibbens of Albany; sons, Bill Anderson of Albany, David Anderson of McMinnville, and Mike Anderson of Monmouth; grandson, John; granddaughter, Karen; great grandsons, Hank and Gus; and son-in-law, Marc Wibbens.
Per his request, his family will have a private service.
