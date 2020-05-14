Dr. Michael George Maksud

He published over 85 articles and received numerous honors and awards for his Scholarly work and teaching accomplishments. He served on several professional boards and traveled the world to collaborate with fellow colleagues. The pinnacle of his professional career was being honored with the OSU Department of Kinesiology Professional Achievement Award in 2009.

Both Mike and Shari always had an open door to their home for family, friends and OSU students from around the world. There was always room at their table on any given holiday. Mike’s love for steelhead and salmon fishing and crabbing along the Oregon coast was tastefully enjoyed by many in their sphere of family and friends. He was an all-around athlete and loyal sports fan. You could find both he and Shari at nearly every OSU Beaver’s baseball, football, and basketball game with their spirit wear on. Staying true to his Chicago roots, he remained a loyal Cubbies fan.

Mike believed in giving back to his community through serving on various boards to include: Good Samaritan Hospital and The Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis, where both he and Shari were involved.