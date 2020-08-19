Duane Barrett

An avid fisherman and golfer, Duane was always on the go, always up for an adventure, and made friends wherever he went. One of Duane's favorite activities was taking drives on country roads with Marie, other family members, and friends. His greatest love was his family. He was a very proud father of three children, Shannon (John) Stephen, Shar (Chuck) Sybrandt-Thomas, and Mike (Shelly) Barrett. He had eight grandchildren, Jacob and Rachael Stephen, Tyler (Jessica), Haley, Mitchell, and Bryan Thomas, Jack and Gabby Barrett, and one great-grandchild, Maddie Thomas. He was happiest when the family would gather at holidays and grandchildren's events, and he was always teaching and playing card games, telling jokes and stories, and making special memories. He enjoyed visiting with his brother Harold and his sister Marian, both of Idaho. He spent his life loving people, and being loved back. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Duane's life will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to the West Albany Sports Foundation in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, Oregon 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.