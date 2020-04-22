× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 6, 1928 – February 27, 2020

Duane Pierce, born in Lebanon, February 6, 1928 to Frances (Frum-Pierce) Slater and Fred Pierce, passed away peacefully February 27, 2020 in Maple Valley, Washington.

Duane enlisted in the Navy during his Junior year of high school and served from 1945-1947. He later joined the National Guard of the United States (1947-1951) before working for and retiring from Pan American Airlines (1953-1983). Duane married his college sweetheart, Janice (Pitner), in 1952.

He was preceded in death by Janice, his wife of 63 years, an infant son, and older brother, Daren L. Pierce. Duane is survived by sons Greg (Cheryl) and Gary (Marissa), his brother, Donald (Barbara) C. Pierce of Albany, and 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Duane was a devoted and thoughtful family man who loved the Lord. We miss him dearly.

Memorial service was held March 5, 2020 at Hobart Community Church. Interment at Sand Ridge Cemetery, Lebanon, at a later date.

