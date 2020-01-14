Dwight Lowell Fleury

November 1, 1927 - December 26, 2019

Dwight served proudly in the United States Navy during WWII as a cook on the ships: Helena CA75 and the Missouri. One of the highlights of his life was getting to share the 2017 SW Oregon Honor Flight with his oldest son Richard.

Dwight had a love of shorthorn cattle. He was constantly striving to improve the breed on his ranch of several years in Lebanon. Dwight and his wife Dell showed cattle in both the Linn County Fair and Oregon State Fair for many years. He served as a mentor to many kids as a beef leader. He was an honorary member of the Jr. Shorthorn Association. He served on the Linn County Fair board in the development of the fair grounds. He and his wife Dell had a feature article in the Cascade Cattleman magazine as one of the oldest shorthorn breeders in the state of Oregon titled ”Raising the Cowman’s Kind”. Family and friends will always have fond memories of the 4th of July BBQ’s on the ranch along with a fishing derby at the pond.