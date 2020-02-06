Dwight W. Cannon

January 10, 1924 — January 25, 2020

Dwight Wesley Cannon, 96, of Lebanon, died January 25, 2020 in Keizer.

Dwight was born January 10, 1924 in Loveland, Colorado the son of Virgil and Jenny (Harwood) Cannon. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and following his discharge returned to Lebanon. He married Martha Mitsch on December 6, 1946, she waited for him for three years while he was in the service. They were married nearly 70 years and traveled extensively. Dwight retired from US Plywood as a foreman. Martha preceded him in death on April 4, 2016.

Dwight was a member of the Lebanon Evangelical Church and loved God and his family above all. Dwight was a ham radio operator and made contacts with people around the world. He was musical, he sang, played piano, trumpet and clarinet. His family knows he was the best dad and papa anyone could hope for. We are thankful to know he is at home in heaven.

He is survived by daughters Elaine (John) Misener of Keizer and Betty (Todd) Barnes of Astoria; brother Lynn Cannon of Coquille; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his adopted family Laura Powell and Wayne and Elaine McIntosh.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter Tara Meisner; brothers Cliff, Arvis and Jerry.

A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Labish Center Community Church, 7114 Labish Center Road NE, Salem, OR 97305. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

