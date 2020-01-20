Earl Daniel Kenagy was born on January 22, 1926, in Albany, to Levi Irvin and Mary Brenneman Kenagy. He was the fifth of six children and lived in Albany his entire life.
Earl attended Albany Mennonite Church 93 years and was an active member there throughout his life.
In 1951, he married Evelyn Hartzler of West Liberty, Ohio. Earl and Evelyn purchased three acres in North Albany, and 1958, they built the house that would be their home for over 60 years. There they raised three children, David Kim, Karen and Kathy.
For 37 years, Earl owned and operated Appliance Center on First Street in downtown Albany, where he sold and serviced Frigidaire and other brands of appliances. He retired from the business in 1984.
Earl was a master craftsman and ultimate recycler. He purchased or salvaged used building materials from Camp Adair and downtown Albany in constructing his home and crafted furniture from scrap lumber.
In retirement, Earl and Evelyn enjoyed traveling together to visit their children, grandchildren, and other relatives. They traveled throughout the United States and made several trips to other countries.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn and his siblings, Dorothy, Glenn, Virginia, Lloyd and Willis. He is survived by his son, David Kim; daughters, Karen Perez (Gabino) and Kathy Mark; and grandchildren Andrew (Breanna) Mark, Jonathan Mark, and Emily Perez.
Visitation at Fisher Funeral Home will be January 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A memorial service will be held for Earl at 11 a.m. January 29, 2020 at Albany Mennonite Church followed by a light lunch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee www.fisherfuneralhome.com