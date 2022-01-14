Earl Edward Ewert

September 23, 1952 - December 31, 2021

After a long battle with cancer, Earl passed away with his wife, Joyce, at his side. His courage and positive attitude were inspirational to his family and friends.

Earl was born in North Dakota, where his family was visiting. He was raised in Oregon, attending numerous Albany schools. He graduated from (West) Albany High School in 1970, as an honor student, a Bulldog football tackle, and a 1st place national merit math scholarship winner.

He attended OSU, majoring in math and geology. The highlight of his college years was hiking down the Grand Canyon. He was a rockhound and enjoyed making jewelry.

He married Joyce, his high school sweetheart, on March 19, 1972. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Earl and Joyce have two children, Jeremy Ewert and Skye Ewert, and two grandchildren, Caleb Harrelson and Madelyn Huse, all of Albany.

Earl's passion was fishing, camping, and cruising through the mountains on country drives. He was an elk bowhunter and a member of the Wapiti Bow Club. He also belonged to the Keizer Elks and Albany Eagles Lodge, and was a lifelong member of the NRA.

Earl loved to cook, read science fiction, and do the hardest crossword puzzles he could find.

He retired from Oremet (ATI) as a union steelworker, where he worked for 30+ years. He considered Oremet his home away from home.

Earl was a loving husband, father, and grandpa.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

"Remembering you is easy. It happens everyday. Missing you is something that never goes away." - Unknown

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com