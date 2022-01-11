 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earl Harold Lane

October 7, 1933 - January 9, 2022

Earl Harold Lane, born October 27, 1933 in Perry, Iowa, died at his home in Jefferson, Oregon, January 9, 2022.

Lane served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and settled afterwards in Oregon. He was a devoted Mason and was a member of both the Order of the Amaranth and Order of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Louise Lane, three children, Judith, James, and Jeanine, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; he is predeceased by his daughter, Janice and granddaughter, Becky.

No memorial service is planned, but the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation at: facebook.com/ADFIncBoard

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

