November 5, 1926 – July 9, 2020

Earnest “Ernie” L. Schulte, 93, of Lebanon, died Thursday at Bridgecreek Memory Care.

Ernie was born November 5, 1926 in Plainview, Oregon, the son of John and Mabel (Benson) Schulte, and was raised in the Plainview area. He worked for local farms as a young man and later worked for Friesen’s Lumber and Lebanon Lumber. He retired in 1988 as head sawyer.

Ernie was a member of the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. Ernie enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, woodworking, camping and working on his antique tractor.

He married Lois Pickens McTimmonds on September 3, 1955 in Lebanon, Oregon. She survives. Other survivors include his children Debby Wilson, Randy Schulte, Jonathan Schulte and Heidi Carver, all of Lebanon, 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his brothers, Merle, Kenneth, Robert “Bob” and Johnny, and great granddaughter Brooklyn Wilson.

Viewing was held Monday, July 13 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Powell Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

