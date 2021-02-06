Edgar Hemmingson

April 13, 1927 - January 16, 2021
January 16, 2021 marked the end of an era: 93-year old Edgar (Ed) Hemmingson passed away, leaving behind his wife June, four adult children (Leslie Hemmingson, Darwin Hemmingson, Jordice Hemmingson Pacheco, Haylin Hemmingson Thornton and, preceding him in death, a son, Jaydn Hemmingson) plus seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The youngest of four brothers, he grew up on a subsistence farm in a cutover area of northern Minnesota (for definitions and details, see Minnesota Historical Society).
Before graduating from Warroad High School near the end of World War II, Ed enlisted in the Merchant Marine, eventually becoming a Machinist's Mate. He traveled to Europe, bringing troops home, and plied the length of the Central and South American coast on what he called "banana boats." Upon Ed's return, he completed high school and married Ardelle Lien in 1948 and had their first child, then went to Greenland to work on a military base to save up a grub stake.
Upon his return, Ed and his brothers built a little travel trailer for the family to live in. At the same time, he learned gunsmithing — restoring several antique rifles and, of course, learning to load and shoot his own ammunition. The diet of subsistence farmers in the cutover region of Northern Minnesota had to be supplemented with game and, of course, there were the varmints to keep out of the chicken coop and garden.
He learned piano tuning from his father, who had been a concert pianist in his younger years. He did a year or two working for his oldest brother, who owned a piano business in Northern Minnesota. Eventually, Ed decided to strike out on his own and take his growing family and travel rural Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, soliciting piano tuning work from farmers who were flush from WWII supply contracts. He would tune all the pianos within a day's drive of whatever campsite he set up, and then move on.
Eventually, he and one brother decided to build a diner in the town of Ray, North Dakota. To the best of our knowledge, it is still there. They traded their interest in the diner for a bar in Wheelock, an even smaller town, which they ran for a year or two. By that time, his family had grown to three children, and he decided to move the clan to Oregon, eventually settling in Albany.
In Albany, Ed took a job as a furnace operator doing rotating shifts at Wah Chang while simultaneously promoting his piano tuning business. He contacted piano teachers in the area and tuned their pianos. He got referrals. He solicited contracts to tune all the pianos in school districts of all the local communities. For 25 years, Ed Hemmingson was the official concert tuner for Oregon State University. "I tuned for Van Cliburn and everybody else you can think of," he said.
He got into buying and selling used upright pianos. He moved pianos. Needing a pickup, he made his own by cutting the back off a 1948 Ford Sedan, turning the back into a pickup bed.
Eventually, Ed saved enough money to quit his Wah Chang job and buy 20 acres with an abandoned house in North Albany where he and his wife could raise their (now) five children. Tearing down the existing house and saving as much of the lumber as possible, he built a 2400 square foot 4-bedroom split-level house. He architected the house, operated the machinery to dig a full basement, and did the concrete work. He then framed, plumbed, and wired the house, and built a very nice white brick fireplace in the living room. Ed installed the septic tank and built the drain field himself but, alas, he had to hire someone to drill the well.
While continuing to tune pianos, Ed branched out into selling new pianos. He got dealership rights for the Gulbransen piano brand, and converted the garage into a kind of showroom. He acquired a package van and, when traveling around for his tuning and moving jobs, he always had at least one new piano on board in case of a sudden sale.
Ed taught himself how to rebuild and restore old player pianos, many of which are still in working order today. He also refinished pianos, including several Grand Pianos.
Along the way, he bought a small two-place Taylorcraft airplane and earned his pilot's license. Owning a series of small planes, eventually graduating to 4-place models, Ed continued flying for the next 50.years.He flew all over the United States, down to Mexico, and even up into Alaska. He built a small airstrip on his property and operated his planes from there. The Hemmingson Flite Strip is still listed in the region's Sectional Charts.
Ed and fellow pilot Dan Miltenberger spearheaded an effort by Albany pilots to get the Albany Municipal Airport, the oldest continuously operating airfield in the state (according to the Democrat-Herald), named to the National Register of Historic Places. The pilots wanted to prevent the transformation of the airport by groups interested in converting it into a commercial site, and felt the designation would achieve that goal. In June of 1991 they succeeded and the airport was awarded that designation. Ed put together an historical account of the airport and presented it to Executive Director Keith Lohse of the Albany Regional Museum.
As his business grew, Ed moved to a commercial location in Corvallis and acquired the dealership from Wurlitzer and Yamaha. This while maintaining his piano tuning and repair business. When his first marriage of over 20 years ended in divorce, he sold the business to a local rival and returned to simply tuning pianos.
In the late 60's and early 70's, Ed began to get politically active. Opposing the war in Vietnam, he protested income tax day at the post office and got arrested. He protested in favor of a nuclear test ban treaty and helped occupy a test site in Nevada. He involved himself with the Pastors for Peace Cuba Caravan. He claimed to have met president Castro, whom he referred to as "Old Fidel." He joined the Communist Party and became the Oregon party chairman. He set up an information booth at the Oregon State Fair to try and show people that someone who identified as communist was just an ordinary person. Family members could always count on a spirited political discussion when Ed was in the room. He wrote letters to the editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald and became known in Linn County as "Ed the Red." When the Soviet Union dissolved and the truth about Joseph Stalin became widely known, Ed quit Oregon's Communist Party, but he never turned his back on the teachings of Karl Marx.
As Ed moved into his 50's, he began to invest in real estate, acquiring several rental houses in Albany (one of which is still occupied by the same family 25 years later) and a Section 8 apartment building in Corvallis (which he later sold).
In his 50's, Ed met June Belli, a school teacher in Corvallis. It turned out she was politically active with a strong progressive bent, so they teamed up on several causes and events. They subsequently married, remaining together for 40 years — until his recent death. He moved into her modest home in North Albany where they lived together for many decades. They were partners as well as husband and wife. They went on many private plane trips, including one lasting several months around Alaska.
Eventually June retired from teaching, and they enjoyed retirement together. Acquiring an older Airstream trailer, they began wintering in southern Baja, Mexico, along the Sea of Cortez. In later years, they decided to sell their houses (he had maintained the house he built down the road as a rental), and move into the Mennonite Village in Albany. Ed entertained himself and June by making music with an upright player piano and a vintage Martin guitar. They kept their peace signs in the windows — of course!
Ed Hemmingson was a piano tuner and technician. He was a self-taught engineer, a welder, an electrician, a plumber, and a builder. He was a pilot, a gunsmith, a farmer and a hunter. He was an entrepreneur and investor. He vigorously engaged with life and politically supported progressive causes of social justice with energy and conviction, believing workers have the right to unionize and to earn a fair share of the wealth they created with their labor. He formed lasting friendships with people whose political and social views differed vastly from his own.
He was a father and a husband, and he helped his family and friends. His family and friends will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CCDS (Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism) at www.cc-ds.org/donate or War Resisters League at www.WarResisters.org.