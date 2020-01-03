Edison Ellsworth Easton

January 20, 1922 — December 27 2019

Former Corvallis resident Edison Easton died on the morning of December 27th, at Willamette View Retirement Community in Portland. He was a month shy of 98.

Ed was born on January 20, 1922, in the mining town of Rockvale, Colorado, to Mabel and Tom Easton. He attended the University of Colorado and enlisted in the Army Specialized Training Program after World War II began. He later received a medical discharge and moved to Los Angeles to work in war industries. After the war ended, he completed a major in accounting at USC and became a CPA.

Most importantly, Ed met Joyce Lindberg in Los Angeles at a dance in the basement of the Campus Methodist Church. They married in 1948 and moved to Berkeley in 1950, where he earned an MBA. In 1951, they moved to Corvallis, where he was a professor in the OSU College of Business, eventually serving as chair of the management department. While there, they raised their three children.

After 57 years in Corvallis, Ed and Joyce moved to Portland and lived at Willamette View, where he was an active community member. Edison will be remembered for his endless curiosity, his adventurous spirit, and his love for his “baseball team”: Evan, Emma, Lena, Justine, Celia, Henry, August, Liam, and Evelyn. He is survived by the above grandchildren and his children, Todd, Leslie, and Kari, and their spouses, Karen, Jack, and Tom.