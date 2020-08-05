February 18, 1922 – August 1, 2020
Edith Barnes, a long-time resident of Albany, Oregon, passed on August 1, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Born Cora Edith Briggs on February 18, 1922 in Manassa, Colorado, she was the 5th of 7 children (2 sisters and 4 brothers), born to Molton & Cora Briggs. Edith's childhood was spent on family farms in areas around Manassa, Colorado, and Plains, Kansas, before the family moved to Idaho where she graduated from Emmett High in the spring of 1941, just months before the USA's WWII declaration of war in December.
During WWII Edith worked in the San Francisco Post Office with a sister and future sister-in-law. They lived near a brother stationed at Ft. Winfield Scott. She returned to her parents' home in Yakima, Washington at war's end where she married Norman “Barney” Barnes of Albany, Oregon on February 22, 1946. Two of Edith's brothers served in the Army with Barney and they made the original introductions of the couple.
Edith & Barney raised their three sons in Albany where she worked primarily as wife and mother. She helped teach her sons the value of hard work by working some summers in local farm fields and orchards – boys alongside or nearby (in those days “kids” worked in the berry and bean fields to earn money for school clothes). In later years she did some work outside the home in local drug and jewelry stores.
When Barney retired in 1978, they bought a motor home which took them on many travel adventures including hunting and fishing trips. They were poll workers, enjoyed auctions and garage sales and spent some time as camp caretakers for the Boy Scouts of America at Camp Morrison, near Scio, Oregon.
Edith was preceded by her parents; siblings; and husband Barney, who passed January 5, 1995, just 1-month short of their 49th wedding anniversary.
Edith is survived by her three sons and their families: Duane & Becke of Meridian, Idaho; Paul & Judee of Albany, Oregon; Rex & Lori of Salem, Oregon. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held with Interment at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
