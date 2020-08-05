× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 18, 1922 – August 1, 2020

Edith Barnes, a long-time resident of Albany, Oregon, passed on August 1, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Born Cora Edith Briggs on February 18, 1922 in Manassa, Colorado, she was the 5th of 7 children (2 sisters and 4 brothers), born to Molton & Cora Briggs. Edith's childhood was spent on family farms in areas around Manassa, Colorado, and Plains, Kansas, before the family moved to Idaho where she graduated from Emmett High in the spring of 1941, just months before the USA's WWII declaration of war in December.

During WWII Edith worked in the San Francisco Post Office with a sister and future sister-in-law. They lived near a brother stationed at Ft. Winfield Scott. She returned to her parents' home in Yakima, Washington at war's end where she married Norman “Barney” Barnes of Albany, Oregon on February 22, 1946. Two of Edith's brothers served in the Army with Barney and they made the original introductions of the couple.