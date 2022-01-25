December 5, 1921 - January 11, 2022

Edith Gertrude Slater, 100, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Wiley Creek Community, in Sweet Home. She was born December 5, 1921 in Wilbaux, Montana, to Byron Hunter and Mary (Blanchard) Gift.

Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be missed by all that knew her. She was a people person.

She had many hobbies through the years that included cooking, canning, sewing, rug hooking and she was an avid gardener of everything including vegetables and flowers. She said a few years ago that she was going to have to give up gardening because of age and she really hated that because it was her true passion in life.

Edith was always a devout Christian and read her Bible daily until her eyesight would no longer allow that activity.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Carolyn Slater, of Sweet Home; her brother, Ted Gift, of Eugene; grandchildren: Jennifer Slater, of Salem, Susan Anderson, of Damascus, Julie Erikson, of Fairview, Bill Bowers, of Salem, and Kelly Trivett, of Costa Rica; plus many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Slater; daughter, Barbara Delano; mother, Mary Gift; father, Byron Gift; and nine of her brothers and sisters.

No formal services will be held at this time. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lee Slater, at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com