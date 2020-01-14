October 10, 1926 - January 10, 2020

Edna Winifred Christensen, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in Lebanon. She was born on October 10, 1926 in Chili, Monroe, New York to Ezra Winfield and Genevieve Thelma (O’Dell) Harnish. She was the younger of two daughters. Her sister, Dorothy preceded her in death. Edna’s parents divorced when she was about 12. In 1939, she moved from New York State to California with her mother and future step-father, August Robillard and his daughter Theresa. She married Harvey Lee Pankretz on July 10, 1948. He was a lineman. They had five children, Stephen, Douglas, Carol, Wendy, and Garry. The family lived in many cities in California before moving to Albany, Oregon in 1962. Edna divorced Harvey in 1968.