October 10, 1926 - January 10, 2020
Edna Winifred Christensen, 93, of Lebanon, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in Lebanon. She was born on October 10, 1926 in Chili, Monroe, New York to Ezra Winfield and Genevieve Thelma (O’Dell) Harnish. She was the younger of two daughters. Her sister, Dorothy preceded her in death. Edna’s parents divorced when she was about 12. In 1939, she moved from New York State to California with her mother and future step-father, August Robillard and his daughter Theresa. She married Harvey Lee Pankretz on July 10, 1948. He was a lineman. They had five children, Stephen, Douglas, Carol, Wendy, and Garry. The family lived in many cities in California before moving to Albany, Oregon in 1962. Edna divorced Harvey in 1968.
Edna married Jim Drake in 1968. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1971. Edna and Jim divorced in 1983. Edna married Harold Clark in the Portland, Oregon Temple in 1990. She and Harold served as missionaries in the Denver, Colorado Mission. Harold passed away in 1998. Edna married Steven Christensen in November of 2000. They served a mission in the Utah Salt lake City Mission 2001. Steve passed away January 25, 2008.
Edna loved her grandchildren, reading, gardening, sewing, board games and was an avid basketball fan.
Edna is survived by her five children, Stephen (Lynne) Pankretz of Los Lunas, NM, Douglas (Vickie) Pankretz of Olympia, WA, Carol Demaris of McMinnville, Wendy Barnes of Bastrop, TX, and Garry (Linda) Pankretz of Tillamook; stepchildren, Harold (Linda) Clark of Hillsboro, Marie (Jeff) Pearson of West Valley City, UT, Dennis (LaDawn) Clark of Lebanon, Russ (Marilyn) Clark of Georgia; Susan (Steve) Neal of Pendleton; half-brother, Marty Robillard of Twain Harte, CA; 55 grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. Monday January 13th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lebanon, Oregon. Final burial took place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday January 14th at City View Cemetery in Salem, Oregon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.www.sweethomefuneral.com