Edward Charles Putman

March 22, 1919 – April 9, 2020

Ed Putman, 101, of Brownsville, passed away at his home with family at his side.

The son of Troy and Savilla (Haverland) Putman, he was born in Brownsville. The Putman family was one of the first pioneer families to arrive and settle in Brownsville in 1847.

Ed married Norma Harrison in 1940, they had three children before she passed from cancer in 1955. Ed married Jean Eller in 1956, adopting her two children and having a child of their own.

Ed was a hard worker, he worked 40+ years as a truck driver retiring from Carter Distributing in Albany in 1980. Over the years he volunteered, caring for the Moyer House, the grounds at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery and contributed as a local historian for the Brownsville Museum. He loved his daily drive to Randy’s Main St Coffee and visiting with friends.

Ed would tell you “If you want to live 100 years, eat honey every day and keep moving.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Dick, Brenda, Gary, Linda and Pam; sister, Waneta; 20 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma, son, Russell and sister, Ruth.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no service at this time. A Memorial service will be held later this year at a date and location yet to be determined. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

