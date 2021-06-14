May 21, 1927 - June 5, 2021

Edward Earl LeRoy was born on May 21, 1927 to Earl T. and Lucia (Rasmussen) LeRoy in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

During his early years Ed would go fishing at Lakeside Park before school and this love of fishing was always with him as he fished with friends in later years. He, and some friends, would also gather rags, metal scraps, magazines, used paper and old tires which they would sell to help the World War II effort. A friend no longer wanted to run their paper route, so Ed took it over delivering 90 papers a day. The ever-resourceful Ed grew the route to 160 per day. The paper sold for $.01 for the daily and $.03 for the Sunday.

With the promise of receiving his high school diploma early, at age 17, Ed enlisted in the Navy with basic training at Great Lakes, Illinois. His assignment was Fireman (keeping the boilers going) on the USS Bladen, a troop transport ship carrying wounded from the South Pacific Theater to Hawaii. He also served on the USS Sevier.