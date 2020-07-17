Edwarda Jean Prochnau

Raising five children was work in and of itself, but that did not prevent her from expanding her life into other activities. She started by volunteering to push a coffee cart at Albany General Hospital and eventually made her way up to being elected president of the Hospital Auxiliary Board. She participated in the community variety show High Kicks, was a part-time model and enjoyed the many social groups which she joined, P.E.O. in particular.

Edwarda was the consummate hostess, chef, gardener, and decorator. She had high standards and that was visibly evident in the parties she would host, her cooking which was second to none and her detailed flower gardens which she was so proud of. Her mother instilled in her a love of decorating, whether it was for the interior of the house or for the holidays, it was ever changing. At Christmas time she would spend weeks decorating her home. She always said she wanted to give her children and grandchildren the most magical Christmas ever and she never disappointed.

As a child, Edwarda would go over the many photos of her late father and quickly realized what a sharply dressed man he had been. Her aunts and her mother would tell numerous stories of how he had a presence to him when he entered a room. Edwarda took this to heart and was stylish her entire life. Her children had to be properly dressed for every occasion.