May 11, 1929 – February 8, 2020
Elaine Baron Davidson was born May 11, 1929 to parents Juanita and Thomas Baron along with twin sister Loraine in Brigham City, Utah. She died Saturday February 8, 2020 at Carlene's Comfort Care in Scio.
She attended elementary school in Taft, Oregon. (now known as Lincoln City) on the beautiful Oregon Coast where she helped her family operate a collection of cozy Oceanside cabins called The Finisterre Lodges in Depoe Bay, Oregon. A large seaside resort now stands at its former site.
After graduating from Salem High School she worked for a time at the D.M.V. where her father worked as a driving instructor.
After she married husband Keith in 1959 she became a stay at home mom raising daughter Susan and younger brother John, always attending to their activities and sporting events.
She was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed many dinner parties with her twin sister and close relatives. She was blessed with many wonderful neighbors who always helped and looked out for her well-being.
Elaine lost husband Keith on April 16, 1998. To help pass the time she enjoyed completing many jigsaw puzzles and developed a talent for creating hundreds of beautiful latch hook rugs which she happily gave away as Christmas presents. She loved spending the Holidays with son John and his family who lovingly included and cared for her until she was no longer able to participate due to the difficulties that come with old age.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Keith and twin sister Loraine who she lost to cancer in 1969, parents Thomas and Juanita and stepmother Hulda.
She is survived by son John and wife Evelyn, daughter Susan and granddaughter Megan Rose, granddaughter Kendra, (Mikee) and great granddaughter Zoee Mae.
Special thanks are given to her longtime caregivers Linda Wolfe and Kendra Hubbard who lovingly cared for Elaine from 2014 until one month before her passing.
Her final days were spent in hospice care at Carlene's Comfort Care in Scio. Additional thanks go to Julie, Michelle and Carrie who are truly God's angels on earth.
Elaine was cremated at Aasum Dufour's Evergreen Crematory in Albany. Her remains were placed alongside her husband at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. At her request, there will be no services.