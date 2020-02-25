May 11, 1929 – February 8, 2020

Elaine Baron Davidson was born May 11, 1929 to parents Juanita and Thomas Baron along with twin sister Loraine in Brigham City, Utah. She died Saturday February 8, 2020 at Carlene's Comfort Care in Scio.

She attended elementary school in Taft, Oregon. (now known as Lincoln City) on the beautiful Oregon Coast where she helped her family operate a collection of cozy Oceanside cabins called The Finisterre Lodges in Depoe Bay, Oregon. A large seaside resort now stands at its former site.

After graduating from Salem High School she worked for a time at the D.M.V. where her father worked as a driving instructor.

After she married husband Keith in 1959 she became a stay at home mom raising daughter Susan and younger brother John, always attending to their activities and sporting events.

She was a wonderful cook and especially enjoyed many dinner parties with her twin sister and close relatives. She was blessed with many wonderful neighbors who always helped and looked out for her well-being.