1929 — 2020

Elaine Harker-Stout, resident of Mennonite Village, lost her battle with cancer, passing peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She celebrated her 90th birthday among friends and family in 2019.

Born to Stanley and Vilate Ferguson in 1929 in Bingham Canyon, Utah, she possessed a determined independence and courageous spirit. She grew up hunting, fishing and hiking in the mountains of Utah. In 1962, Elaine moved her family to Oregon, finally settled on Takena Street in Albany, where her extensive garden was the envy of many.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine will be remembered for her generous work throughout the community. Favorite causes included supporting The Library Club and the local art festival. An avid golfer, Elaine and her late husband, Dr. Benjamin Stout, who preceded her in death in 2007, were members of the Spring Hill Country Club. In addition to her philanthropic involvement, Elaine owned local businesses Sincerely Yours and Hub Tour and Travel, as well as being employed at Teledyne and The National Council for Air and Stream Improvement (NCASI).