March 6, 1920 – January 22, 2022

Eleanor Hanley Piha, 101, of Lebanon, died January 22, 2022, at Willamette Manor, in Lebanon.

Eleanor was born March 6, 1920, in Hillsboro, Oregon, in Washington County to parents, Albert and Anna Hanley. She had two sisters, Florence Britton (now deceased), and Aileen DeVos, of Springfield.

Eleanor attended a one room school near Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1938. She spent one year at Pacific University and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon College of Education (now Western Oregon University) in Monmouth. Eleanor spent 13 years as an elementary education teacher at Lyda School, in Washington County, Liberty School, in Tillamook, Central School, in Forest Grove, and Harding School, in Corvallis. She later did some substitute teaching.

Eleanor was married to Louise Piha on June 19, 1955 and had one son, Lynn Allen Piha ,in 1957 who lives in Lebanon. Eleanor is a former member of the Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church, near Hillsboro. She is also a past board member of the Lebanon Hospital Auxiliary, past board member of the Lebanon-Sweet Home concert association, member of Chapter V. - P.E.O. Sisterhood, WOU Alumni Association, N.A.R.F.E, and the OSU Beaver Club. She enjoyed music, theater, reading, traveling, gardening, flowers and OSU college sports.

After Lou retired in 1985, they enjoyed traveling in many parts of the USA and also the South Pacific Islands. They were OSU Beaver season ticket holders for 37 years in football, men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, and wrestling. They enjoyed their family and great friends. Lou passed away in 2018.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Lynn Piha, and Billie Ortega, sister, Aileen and Herb DeVos, nephews, Bob Britton and Brad DeVos, and nieces Kendra Horn and Janelle Monell.

Thanks, mom, to a life well lived. You were awesome.

