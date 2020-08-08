Elenore "jo" Eddleman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 7, 1939 – July 23, 2020

Elenore “Jo” (Innis) Eddleman was born in Ft. Supply, Oklahoma on February 7, 1939, the daughter of Arch and Pearl (Weaver) Innis. She attended school in Ft. Supply, Oklahoma and Delta, Colorado where she graduated with the class of 1957.

On June 8, 1958, Jo married Lee Eddleman. That year she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado and worked at Colorado State University until the birth of her first child in 1962. In 1963, Jo moved with her family to Missoula, Montana. In 1981, Jo moved again and became a resident of Corvallis, Oregon and in 2015 moved to Albany, Oregon.

Jo enjoyed family, church, teaching Sunday school and playing the piano. She took great pleasure in hosting, feeding, and speaking with young people, both those in the Church as well as University students. Such parties were a regular event at her house. She enjoyed camping with her family, traveling to either the Canadian Rockies or the Pacific Ocean, and her work as a travel agent.

Jo was 81 years old and had been married 62 years when she went home with the Lord on July 23, 2020 at Battle Creek Memory Care, Salem, Oregon. Elenore “Jo” was preceded in death by her parents Arch and Pearl Innis, and by her daughter Shelley, son Chris and grandson Remington Smith. Surviving her are her husband Lee and daughters Teresa Smith of Albany, OR and Tami Knox of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as two granddaughters, Ivy Smith and Megan Knox. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

