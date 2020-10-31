Elisha Asiam

Elisha loved playing sports growing up but always returned to his favorite, baseball. In high school he developed a passion for photography, of which he started Swanny Photography. He graduated high school in June of 2017. Upon graduation he was offered a position in an iron working apprenticeship program by his mentor Joe Toner with the Iron Workers Local Union 15 of Hartford, Connecticut. He would have graduated in the summer of 2021. He grew to love iron working and his fellow brothers and sisters of the union. As a young adult he loved snowboarding and golfing with friends, many of whom he considered family.