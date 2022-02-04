December 22, 1934 - January 25, 2022

Elizabeth (Betty) Augusta Norris, a long-time resident of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, January 25, in Sparks, Nevada, with her husband, Logan, at her side. Betty was 87.

Betty, a loving wife and mother, was born on December 22, 1934 in Bend, Oregon, to George and Elizabeth Gohrke. She grew up in Bend and Redmond. In 1954, Betty crossed the Cascade Mountains to attend Oregon State College, where she joined the Delta Gamma Sorority, earned a degree in Education and met the love of her life, Logan Norris. Logan and Betty were married September 27, 1958. From 1957 to 1961, Betty taught 4th and 5th grades at Garfield Elementary School in Corvallis. She was passionate about teaching, and years later, former students would greet her in the market with fond memories. Betty chose to leave the classroom to raise her three sons, Mike, Joe and Matt. During these years at home, she was a strong support to her husband, Logan, through his academic and professional careers. Betty's greatest passions in life were her family and creating a warm and welcoming home, where she generously took care of everyone who was in her company.

Betty was involved in her community and in learning. She was an active member in the Assistance League of Corvallis, American Association of University Women, the Oregon State Chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO International), and the OSU Folk Club, volunteering regularly at their Thrift Shop. Betty was active in a Bridge group and her book club for many years. As her boys became teenagers, Betty took up calligraphy seriously, taking classes at Oregon State University and attending local, state, and international calligraphy conferences, and was a long-time member of the Valley Calligraphy Guild, Inc. and the Goose Quill Guild. Her work was commissioned, appeared in shows, and is treasured by friends and family. Her calligraphy is also featured on the labels and corks of Miracle wines.

Later in life, she and Logan traveled the world, visiting six of the seven continents. Betty and Logan relocated to Sparks, Nevada, in 2020, to be closer to their son Joe, and his wife, Kris.

Betty was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gorhke. She is survived by her sister, Carol Blainey, of Seattle, Washington; her husband, Logan Norris; her three sons, Michael, of Manchester, New Hampshire; Joseph, of Reno, Nevada; Matthew Norris, of Londonderry, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Rachel, Samuel, Braden, Neil, and Reid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Assistance League of Corvallis.