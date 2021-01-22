Elizabeth 'Betty' Sheffield

August 24, 1934 - January 19, 2021
This portion of the obituary was written by Betty Sheffield:
"I was born in Salem, Oregon on August 24, 1934. My parents were Joseph J. and Eva Jakubec. I only had one sister born 2 years later, her name is Mary Esther.
On the 22nd of December, our mom passed away in 1947. My sister and I was sent to a boarding school where I graduated from. I went to Christie Home in grade school and Mount Angel Academy senior year and graduated in 1954.
During the summer months, I had different jobs going on. I was a live in baby sitter for different families while the parents worked during the day. I worked in a cannery, on the night shift. In 1959 I went to visit my Aunt and Uncle who owned Silverton Nursing home and got a job as a nurse's aide there, and met my future husband, Leonard Sheffield.
We got married July 3, 1960. Since it was a holiday weekend, we could not find any vacancies on the coast, so we went clear back to Dallas to spend the night in a motel, but that wasn't all that happened. We were on our way to Idaho Camp Meeting. We took Leonard's mom and sister with us. We were stopped and given a warning ticket for embracing another. He had his arm around my shoulder while driving.
Our daughter, Rebecca "Becky" was born on May 1st, 1961. She passed away on March 8th, 2015."
Shortly after Becky was born, she would put Becky in a baby buggy and go pick green beans until she could no longer do it because she became allergic to the bean vines.
Her first son, Randy Lee, was born on July 29, 1963 and the second son, Thomas John, was born August 19, 1966.
She was a faithful member of the Harrisburg Church of God, Seventh Day. She loved jigsaw puzzles, reading, her cats, and walking all over town. She had over 100 sets of salt and pepper shakers that she had collected over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eva Jakubec; step mother, Margaret Jakubec; her husband, Leonard, in 1989, and daughter Becky in 2015.
She is survived by her sons Randy (Jerianne) and Thomas (Xueying Gong) Sheffield all of Albany; sister Mary Geck, of Sublimity; sister-in-law Helen Helgeson, of Albany; grand-children Christina and husband Travis Cobb of Salem, Jeremy and wife Sarah of Albany, Katie Hasselman of Albany, Heidi Hasselman of Tualatin, Ryan Sheffield of Albany, and Murong Feng of Concord, California; great grand-children Byron Cobb and Trevor Cobb both of Salem. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at Church of God, Seventh Day, 820 Diamond Hill Rd, Harrisburg, at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2021. Graveside service will be at Willamette Memorial Park, Millersburg, at 2:00 p.m. following the church service. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, family is requiring masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Church of God, Seventh Day, Harrisburg or to Senior Retreat Sis Q Meadows c/o Church of God.
Arrangements made by Fisher Funeral Home, www.fisherfuneral home.com.