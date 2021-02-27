May 2, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2021

Ella Louise Wegdahl, age 89, passed away peacefully in her home on January 28, 2021, due to natural causes. She was born May 2, 1931, in Portland to Timothy and Mildred Powers. Both parents passed away when Ella and her siblings were all under the age of 18, and she was sent, along with her brother Tim, to live with relatives in Grand Ronde. She spoke of times working on the farm and going to school and enjoying the outdoors that farm living provides. When she finished school, she then pursued a career as a hairdresser, eventually becoming a teacher for Phagans Beauty School in Corvallis.

Later, she was introduced to her husband, Leander Wegdahl from Portland, by a close friend and they were married on October 22, 1966, after a short courtship. They both enjoyed a life of gardening, fishing, and traveling to visit friends and family within and outside of Oregon and the US. Leander passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's and Dementia on February 16, 2004.