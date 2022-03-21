September 4, 1928 - March 14, 2022
Ellen Lorraine Knight (Blanchard), longtime resident of Brownsville, passed away peacefully March 14, 2022. She was born September 4, 1928 in Montrose, Colorado, she moved to Corvallis with her family in her late teens.
She attended Oregon State College where she met and married William R. Knight. He preceded her in death in 2009. Ellen joined Eastern Star in 1948 and was a member of the Brownsville Baptist Church.
She loved her sheep, singing, playing the piano, and sitting by a sunny window on a chilly day.
She is survived by her three children, Ray Knight, Michael Knight and Sylvia Goodman-Knight, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and Trisha Brown, her long time caregiver.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
